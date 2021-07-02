Arnhem (The Netherlands), Jul 2 (PTI) Indian golfers Tvesa Malik and Diksha Dagar managed to squeeze inside the cutline to ensure weekend action at the Big Green Egg Open.

Tvesa, who shot 73 in the first round, added three-over 75 for a four-over 148 total that placed her at T-46.

Diksha, fresh from her T-4 finish last week in Czech Republic, added 76 to her first round 73 to be right on the cutline at five-over 149 in T-55th place.

With the tournament running into four rounds, the Indian duo has a chance of improving their position.

However, other Indians in fray, But Vani Kapoor (78-76) and Astha Madan (83-73) missed the cut.

Tvesa did not manage any birdie and had a bogey on Par-5 eighth and a double bogey on Par-4 14th. Diksha also had no birdies against four bogeys.

Finland's Sanna Nuutinen shot a second round of 68 to claim a share of the lead alongside Australia's Stephanie Kyriacou at the halfway stage.

After an opening round of 70, Nuutinen followed that up with a round of four-under 68 to head into the weekend tied at the top of the leaderboard.

Kyriacou held a two-shot advantage overnight and battled to a round of 72 to maintain a share of the lead.

The 2020 LET Rookie of the Year had four birdies and four bogeys on her card in wet conditions at the Rosendaelsche Golf Club.

Thailand's Atthaya Thitikul, who won last week's Tipsport Czech Ladies Open, produced another solid performance, shooting her second round of 70 to be two strokes behind the leaders.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)