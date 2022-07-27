Troon (Scotland), Jul 27 (PTI) Indian golfer Tvesa Malik hopes her return to action after a short gap at the women's Scottish Open will end her none-too-good run this season on the Ladies European Tour.

Tvesa, who was in Top-20 of the LET Order of Merit last season, has been struggling to make cuts and finishing way down on the leaderboard this season.

Now she hopes her fortunes will turn as she tees up at the Dundonald Links in Troon as the Scottish summer of golf continues.

The other Indians in the field are Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar.

With the event being co-sanctioned by the LPGA, this is a great chance for the European players wanting to move to the LPGA. Also, the fact that it comes ahead of the AIG Women's Open means a chance to get into the field for the Major.

Aditi comes to Europe after numerous starts with modest results on the LPGA, while Diksha Dagar, after some moderate results, had Top-20 finishes in Amundi German Masters and Big Green Egg Open.

Aditi will play with Yealimi Noh of the US and Swiss golfer, Kim Metraux, while Tvesa plays with the 2019 Hero Women's Indian Open winner Christine Wolf, who is back after a four-month break from golf, and Allisen Corpusz of the US.

Diksha Dagar tees off in the company of Scot Hannah McCook and Lauren Stephenson of the US.

Austria's Wolf has not featured on the LET after the season's curtain-raiser at the Magical Kenya Ladies Open. She then put aside her golf bag and traveled through South America.

"It's something I've always wanted to do and I felt like it's a good time to step away for a little bit, and come back more motivated than ever. Our world has so much to offer and I am so grateful I got to do this trip and put some things in perspective as well," she said.

After four months on the road, Dundonald Links is her first destination back on tour.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)