Bengaluru, Jun 20 (PTI) Tvesa Malik will be looking at the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour at home to regain the form that made her India's top star two seasons ago when she leads a 39-player field in the ninth leg at the Prestige Golfshire here on Wednesday.

Tvesa will start favourite for the week as she tees off with Marshneil Prasad and Khushi Khanijau.

Also Read | Latest BWF Rankings: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Rise to Career-Best World No 3 in Doubles Standings.

The field also includes Seher Atwal, winner of the first event this season, and Sneha Singh, the only multiple winner in 2023. With Gaurika Bishnoi, winner of the eighth leg not in the field, both Seher and Sneha will be battling for the lead on the Hero Order of Merit.

Currently, Seher leads with earnings of Rs. 6,59,635 to Sneha's Rs. 6,54,667. Gaurika is in third place with 5,99,000.

Also Read | Will Neymar Play Tonight in Brazil vs Senegal International Friendly 2023 Match? Here's Possibility of the PSG Star Featuring in the Starting XI.

The six amateurs in the field include Keerthana Rajeev, who finished runner-up last week to Gaurika Bishnoi at Clover Greens, and Lavanya Jadon, who recently played in the Japan Open Amateur Championships but missed the cut. The experience would surely help the teenager, who shot rounds of 77-74.

The other amateurs are Vidhatri Urs, Mannat Brar, Aaradhya Shetty and Saanvi Somu.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)