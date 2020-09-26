Geneva (Switzerland), Sep 26 (PTI) Tvesa Malik rounded off another week with a decent showing, finishing T-22 at the 2020 Lavaux Ladies Open in Switzerland with a final round of even par 72.

The 24-year-old Malik, who has played solidly this summer in Europe, had rounds of 74-72-72 and totalled 2-over 218 in the LET Access (LETAS) Tour event.

Malik had three birdies against three bogeys during the final day. In her previous LER Access event, the Flumserberg Open in Switzerland, she was Tied-4th while she finished T-10 at the Lacoste Open de France on the main Ladies European Tour.

She has played seven events, including a Major, in seven weeks since the middle of August. She made the cut in five and had two Top-10s.

French amateur Agathe Laisne pulled off a sensational seven-shot final round comeback to capture the biggest win of her career in a play-off.

Playing in her first LETAS event, the 21-year-old closed her final round of 68 (-4) with a vital birdie on the 54th hole to set the clubhouse lead at nine-under-par and she won a play-off with Pia Babnik and Agatha Sauzon.

