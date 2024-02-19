George (South Africa), Feb 19 (PTI) Indian golfer Tvesa Malik's valiant attempt to make the cut fell one stroke short despite a rally after a tough start in the second round of the Dimension Data Ladies Pro-Am at Fancourt.

Tvesa, who carded 78 in the first round added 72 in the second round.

Starting from the 10th, Tvesa had four bogeys in the first seven holes but then rallied to a par round in an event, where the winds were high and tough to handle.

Tvesa will also play the next two events on the Sunshine Ladies Tour -- the Sunshine Ladies Invitational and the Cape Town Ladies Open in March.

Kylie Henry of Scotland with rounds of 72-70-71 totalled 3-under 213 and won by two shots over the seasoned South African Lee Ann Pace (74-69-72). They were the only two players to shoot under par over the three days.

Henry was tied for second with Alexandra Swayne going into the final round, and Swayne had a level-par front nine on Sunday, but her back nine was disastrous with a run of double-bogey, bogey, bogey from the 11th hole. She finished tied for ninth on six-over-par after an 80.

Romy Meekers (72) and Ana Dawson (67) were tied for third at even par 216.

