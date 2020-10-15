Paisley [Scotland], October 15 (ANI): St Mirren Football Club on Thursday said that their two first-team players have tested positive for coronavirus.

"St Mirren Football Club can confirm that two first-team players have returned a positive COVID-19 test result in our most recent round of routine testing," the club said in a statement.

Also Read | RCB vs KXIP Live Score Updates Dream11 IPL 2020: Catch Live Scorecard and Commentary of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab.

The Scottish Premiership side said that the players, who returned positive tests, will self-isolate in line with Scottish Government guidelines.

"We can also confirm that another player is in self-isolation as a precaution," the statement further read.

Also Read | How to Watch RCB vs KXIP, IPL 2020 Live Streaming Online in India? Get Free Live Telecast of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab Dream11 Indian Premier League 13 Cricket Match Score Updates on TV.

As a result, the three players will be unavailable for the match against Motherwell, slated to take place on October 17. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)