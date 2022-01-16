Georgetown, Jan 16 (PTI) Scoreboard of the India's U-19 World Cup group stage match against South Africa here:

India U19 Innings:

Angkrish Raghuvanshi lbw b Aphiwe Mnyanda 5

Harnoor Singh lbw b Aphiwe Mnyanda 1

Shaik Rasheed lbw b Liam Alder 31

Yash Dhull run out (Simelane) 82

Nishant Sindhust stKaden Solomons b Mickey Copeland 27

Raj Bawa lbw b Dewald Brevis 13

Kaushal Tambe c Simelane b Matthew Boast 35

Dinesh Bana b Matthew Boast 7

Vicky Ostwal c and b Dewald Brevis 9

Rajvardhan Hangargekar c Kaden Solomons b Matthew Boast 0

Ravi Kumar not out 0

Extras: (LB-2, W-20) 22

Total: (all out in 46.5 Overs) 232

Fall of Wickets: 6-1, 11-2, 82-3, 126-4, 159-5, 195-6, 221-7, 226-8, 226-9, 232-10.

Bowling: Matthew Boast 9-1-40-3, Aphiwe Mnyanda 5-0-29-2, Simelane 7-0-34-0, Liam Alder10-0-40-1, Mickey Copeland 8-0-44-1, Dewald Brevis 7.5-0-43-2.

South Africa U19 Innings:

Ethan John Cunningham lbw b Rajvardhan Hangargekar 0

Valintine Kitime c Dinesh Bana b Vicky Ostwal 25

Dewald Brevis c Yash Dhull b Raj Bawa 65

GJ Mareec Dinesh Bana b Vicky Ostwal 8

George Van Heerden c Yash Dhull b Raj Bawa 36

Andile Simelane b Raj Bawa 6

Mickey Copeland b Vicky Ostwal 1

Kaden Solomons b Vicky Ostwal 0

Matthew Boast c Rajvardhan Hangargekar b Vicky Ostwal 8

Liam Alder not out 17

Aphiwe Mnyanda c Yash Dhull b Raj Bawa 5

Extras: (B-4, LB- 1, W-10, NB-1) 16

Total: (all out in 45.4 Overs) 187

Fall of Wickets: 0-1, 58-2 , 83-3, 138-4, 147-5, 150-6, 150-7, 158-8, 165-9, 187-10.

Bowling: Rajvardhan Hangargekar 8-2-38-1, Ravi Kumar 7-2-30-0, Raj Bawa 6.4-0-47-4, Vicky Ostwal 10-0-28-5, Nishant Sindhu 10-1-22-0, Kaushal Tambe 4-0-17-0. PTI

