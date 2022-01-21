Kingston [Jamaica], January 21 (ANI): International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed that the Event Technical Committee of the U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2022 has approved Kevin Wickham and Nathan Edward as replacements for Onaje Amory and Jaden Carmichael in the West Indies squad.

Wickham and Edward are temporary replacements for Amory and Carmichael who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are undergoing a period of isolation.

Also Read | .@NEUtdFC’s Midfield Just Leveled Up – Latest Tweet by Indian Super League.

"A COVID replacement can be temporary, in that once the player has recovered he would be eligible to return to the squad in position of the player that replaced him," stated an official statement.

"The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad," stated further.

Also Read | Legends League Cricket 2022 Free Live Streaming Online, World Giants vs Asia Lions: How to Watch World vs Asia T20 Match Live Telecast on TV With Time in IST?.

West Indies will face Sri Lanka on Friday in their group D match at Conaree Sports Club. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)