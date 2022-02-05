St John's [Antigua], February 5 (ANI): Despite losing the third-place match of ICC Under 19 Men's Cricket World Cup against Australia, Afghanistan skipper Sulaiman Safi was pleased with his team's performance.

A fine all-round performance by Nivethan Radhakrishnan fired Australia to third place in the ICC Under 19 Men's Cricket World Cup with a two-wicket win over Afghanistan.

Also Read | Babar Azam Has All Desired Qualities, Can Become Number One Test Batter, Says Ricky Ponting.

"It was a very close game. We couldn't finish it off but that's how the game goes. Boys put up a good effort. It's a good sign for us that we're signing off with all the boys in good shape. Great World Cup for all of us, a wonderful experience for all of us," said Sulaiman Saifi after the match.

Radhakrishnan took three for 31 to limit Afghanistan to 201 all out batting first, before notching a half-century in the chase. Australia were made to sweat but eventually snuck home with five balls to spare.

Also Read | Dazzling Scenes from Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 Opening Ceremony.

Afghanistan, hoping to better their previous best result in this tournament - fourth in 2018, won the toss and elected to bat at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua and Barbuda.

Skipper Cooper Connolly (2-30) finished off the innings with his second wicket in the final over, leaving Australia with a manageable chase as they were set 202 to win.

Campbell Kellaway (51) and Teague Wyllie (13) put on a half-century stand for the first wicket before the latter was bowled by Nangeyalia to bring Radhakrishnan to the crease.

He and Kellaway added another 60 before a little wobble as Noor Ahmad removed both Kellaway and Connolly in quick succession.

Isaac Higgins joined Radhakrishnan, scoring 11 in a 40-run partnership, but when both were dismissed with 35 still required, a few nerves started to appear.

Lachlan Shaw (13) and Corey Miller (13) then added 26 to take Australia to the brink before three quick wickets gave Afghanistan hope.

They took it to the final over, but Joshua Garner (four not out) held his nerve to see Australia home. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)