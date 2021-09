Dubai [UAE], September 6 (ANI): United Arab Emirates (UAE) wicket-keeper batsman Gulam Shabbir has been banned from all cricket for four years after he admitted breaching six counts of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

According to ICC, Gulam admitted to being in breach of the following provisions under the Code:

Breach of Article 2.4.4 - failing to disclose to the ACU full details of attempted approaches to engage in corrupt conduct in relation to the series against Nepal in January/February 2019.

ICC said Gulam also failed to disclose to the ACU full details of approaches or invitations to engage in corrupt conduct in relation to the series against Zimbabwe in April 2019 hence breaching Article 2.4.4.

He also failed to disclose to the ACU full details of an approach received by a teammate to engage in corrupt conduct in relation to the series against Zimbabwe in April 2019.

The UAE batsman breached three more provisions under the Code:

Breach of Article 2.4.5 - failing to disclose to the ACU full details of facts and/or incidents that he was aware of which may have evidenced corrupt conduct by other Participants.

Breach of Article 2.4.6 - failing to cooperate with the ACU's investigation by failing to surrender all his mobile devices upon request and failing to produce documentation requested by the ACU.

Breach of Article 2.4.7 - obstructing the ACU's investigation by concealing information that may have been relevant to the investigation.

ICC said as a result of the admissions, he has accepted a sanction of a four-year period of ineligibility which ends at midnight on August 20, 2025.

Alex Marshall, ICC General Manager - Integrity Unit, said: "Shabbir played 40 matches for the UAE and was expected to understand his responsibilities as an international cricketer. He also attended at least three anti-corruption education sessions in which players were reminded of their obligations to report any approaches by corrupters.

"It was disappointing to note that he did not report any of the approaches. Although he was cooperative when interviewed and expressed remorse, it is only appropriate that he be banned so that a strong message goes out to other players and potential corrupters," he added.

Meanwhile, Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) acknowledged the efforts of the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit investigation, findings and sanctioning involving one of its suspended players -- Ghulam Shabbir.

"Emirates Cricket remains firm in its stance denouncing any activities of corruption and those undertaken by the players in this anti-corruption case," ECB said in a statement.

"As mentioned in previous communications, now that the findings have been made final and sanctions have been laid against all players, Emirates Cricket Board will be making no further comment on this specific case and consider the matter closed," it added. (ANI)

