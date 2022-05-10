Bangkok, May 10 (PTI) Indian women's badminton team sailed into the knockout stage of the Uber Cup Final after humbling USA 4-1 in a lopsided Group D match here on Tuesday.

India, who had defeated Canada 4-1 in their opening tie, notched up a second successive win to cement their position in the top two spot in their group to qualify for the quarterfinals.

P V Sindhu once again lead the proceedings with a 21-10 21-11 win over Jennie Gai, doubles pair of Tanisha Crasto and Treesa Jolly then beat Francesca Corbett and Allison Lee 21-19 21-10 before Aakashi Kashyap notched up a 21-18 21-11 victory over Esther Shi as India took an unassailable 3-0 lead.

Young doubles pair of Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker then went down fighting to Lauren Lam and Kodi Tang Lee 12-21 21-17 13-21 to salvage some pride for USA.

In the final match, Ashmita Chaliha prevailed 21-18 21-13 over Natalie Chi to wrap up the match.

Indian women's team, which has won two bronze medals in the past, will next face Korea on Wednesday in their last group match.

The Indian men's team also qualified for the knockout stage after ensuring their place in the top two in their group.

