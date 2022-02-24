Madrid, February 24: Manchester United and Atletico Madrid played out a draw in the first-leg of their round of 16 clash in the ongoing UEFA Champions League here at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano.

United and Atletico Madrid played out a 1-1 draw. For The latter, Joao Felix opened the scoring in the seventh minute of the game.

However, United managed to get an equaliser in the 80th minute of the game through Anthony Elanga.

On the other hand, Ajax and Benfica also played out a 2-2 draw in their round of 16 clash in the Champions League.

For Ajax, Dusan Tadic and Sebastien Haller scored goals. Earlier, Chelsea had defeated Lille OSC 2-0 in their round of 16 clash while Liverpool had gotten the better of Inter Milan.

