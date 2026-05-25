Sports News | Udaan U-20 Border Girls Football Championship 2026 Kickstarts

Udalguri (Assam) [India], May 25 (ANI): The grand inaugural ceremony of the Udaan U-20 Border Girls Football Championship 2026 was successfully held at the football ground of Bhooteachang Tea Estate in Udalguri, Assam. The special tournament has been organised with the aim of promoting women's empowerment, sports development, and encouraging young girl footballers from border areas, tea garden communities, and backward regions.

The Deputy Commissioner of Udalguri district, Joy Bikash, attended the event as the Chief Guest, while Col Vivek Sharma, Deputy Commander of the Red Horns Artillery Brigade of the Indian Army, graced the occasion as the Guest of Honour.

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Besides them, Colonel Bipin Yadav, Colonel B.S. Choudhury, Lieutenant Colonel Deepak Kumar, and Inspector Ravi Shankar Prasad of the 37 SSB Battalion attended the programme as distinguished guests and encouraged the participating players.

At the beginning of the programme, the Chief Guest and invited dignitaries were warmly welcomed with traditional Dhol-Mandal performances and cultural presentations. The guests were later felicitated with traditional Assamese gamosas and mementoes as a mark of respect.

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Following this, Colonel Amit Yadav, Deputy Commander of the Indian Army, formally inaugurated the championship by cutting the ceremonial ribbon. After the inauguration, the Deputy Commissioner of Udalguri, Joy Bikash, officially launched the tournament by kicking the football to mark the beginning of the championship.

Before the commencement of the match, the participating players were introduced to the dignitaries. The guests encouraged the players to compete with discipline, confidence, and true sportsmanship.The opening match of the tournament was played between Bamunjuli Team and Hatigarh Team, where Bamunjuli Team secured a convincing 5-2 victory. Although the Hatigarh team was defeated, their participation and sporting spirit were appreciated, and participation certificates were awarded by Aadhunik India Foundation as recognition of their efforts.

This championship has been specially organised for young girl footballers, providing them with an excellent platform to showcase their football talent. Many girls from the tea garden and border areas have received an opportunity to display their potential through this initiative.

At the conclusion of the programme, Aadhunik India Foundation expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Indian Army, 37 SSB Battalion, local administration, volunteers, and all supporters for their valuable cooperation in making the event a grand success. (ANI)

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