Benoni [South Africa], February 6 (ANI): Indian U19 batting duo of skipper Uday Saharan and Sachin Dhas established a new record for the highest fifth-wicket partnership in U19 cricket history on Tuesday.

Saharan-Dhas achieved this record at the big stage, the semifinals of the ICC U19 World Cup against South Africa in Benoni.

After being reduced to 32/4 in the face of hostile opening bursts from the South African quicks, Saharan and Dhas came together and steered the Indian innings with a match-turning 172-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Sachin made 96 in 95 balls, with 11 fours and a six while Uday stuck around to score 81 in 124 balls, with six fours. India won the match by two wickets with seven balls to spare.

Uday is the top run-maker in the U19 World Cup, with 389 runs in six matches at an average of 64.83, with a century and three fifties. His best score is 100.

Sachin is the third-highest run-getter, scoring 294 runs in six matches at an average of 73.50, with a century and a fifty. His best score is 116.

Coming to the match, India put the South Africa U19 team to bat first. Lhuan-dre Pretorius (76 in 102 balls, with six fours and three sixes) and Richard Seletswane (64 in 100 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) hit crucial half-centuries. South Africa made 244/7 in 50 overs.

Raj Limbani (3/60) was the pick of the bowlers for India. Musheer Khan (2/43), Saumy Pandey (1/38) and Naman Tiwari (1/52) also were among the wickets for India.

In the chase of 245 runs, India was reduced to 32/4. But Sachin Dhas (96 in 95 balls, with 11 fours and a six) and skipper Uday Saharan (81 in 124 balls, with six fours) helped India back in the game with a brilliant 172-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Though India lost three wickets towards the end, Limbani (13*) kept his nerves and won India the game, securing them another final.

Kwena Maphanka (3/32) and Tristan Luus (3/37) were the pick of the bowlers for Proteas.

Skipper Uday Saharan was given the 'Player of the Match' for his calm and composed half-century (81). (ANI)

