Nyon (Switzerland), Oct 21 (AP) UEFA has signed a third Chinese sponsor for soccer's next European Championship.

Phone manufacturer Vivo agreed a two-tournament deal to add to its existing sponsorship with FIFA for two World Cups through 2022.

China now provides three of UEFA's 10 top-tier sponsors of Euro 2020, which was postponed until next year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament is due to be hosted in 12 different countries across the continent.

The value of Vivo's deal was not revealed. It joins payment services provider Alipay backing Euro 2020 and Euro 2024.

The first Chinese sponsor of Europe's national team tournament was electronics firm Hisense, which signed for two tournaments ahead of Euro 2016.

UEFA now has 10 global sponsors for Euro 2020. Its financial report after Euro 2016, which also had 10 top-tier sponsors, showed revenue of more than 480 million euros (USD 570 million) from commercial rights. AP

