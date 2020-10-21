Nyon (Switzerland), Oct 21 (AP) UEFA has called off the under-19 European Championship in men's soccer that was twice postponed and pushed into 2021.

Europe's governing soccer body says the cancellation in Northern Ireland is "due to the current unresolved epidemiological situation in Europe and resulting traveling difficulties."

Also Read | Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for RR vs SRH IPL 2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The decision sends high-ranked England, France, Italy, Netherlands and Portugal direct to the 2021 under-20 World Cup representing Europe.

That FIFA tournament is due to be hosted in Indonesia and kick off in May.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Becomes First Player to Score in 16 Consecutive Champions League Seasons as he Inspires Barcelona to 5-1 Win Against Ferencvanros (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Plans for the European under-19 event in Northern Ireland kept changing as the coronavirus pandemic continued to affect soccer. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)