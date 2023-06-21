Vienna [Austria], June 21 (ANI): Austria defeated Sweden 2-0 in the UEFA EURO Qualifiers match on Wednesday at the Ernst Happel Stadium.

Austria dominated Sweden from the beginning of the match. Austria was brilliant and completely outran their opponents in every aspect of the match.

Austria is in Group F along with Belgium, Sweden, Estonia and Azerbaijan. Currently, Austria is on top of the table with 10 points. They have played four games, winning three and drawing one.

In the match against Sweden, the first half resulted in a 0-0 draw as either team failed to find the back of the net.

The second half was also pretty tight. The match seemed to be heading towards a draw but Austria's Christoph Baumgartner scored in the 81st minute of the match to give Austria a 1-0 lead.

Soon after, in the 89th minute of the match, Christoph Baumgartner scored the second goal for Austria and sealed the game. His right-footed strike put the ball past the goalkeeper in the left corner of the net.

Austria took an astonishing 21 shots out of which 13 were on target. Their possession on the ball during the match was 63 per cent. Austria completed 425 passes with an accuracy of 80 per cent.

Sweden took four shots out of which three were on target. Their possession on the ball during the game was just 37 per cent. Sweden completed a total of 253 passes with an accuracy of 66 per cent.

According to the official website of UEFA, Emil Forsberg, Sweden's midfielder said, "It was a deserved win for Austria tonight. They had the ball more than us, we gave away the ball too quickly. We have to come back in September and win games, that's the only way." (ANI)

