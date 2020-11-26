Nyon [Switzerland], November 26 (ANI): UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said he is "deeply saddened" to hear the demise of legendary footballer Diego Maradona.

Praising the Argentina great, Ceferin said Maradona achieved greatness as a wonderful player with a "genius and charisma of his own".

"UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin: 'I am deeply saddened to hear of the death of Diego Maradona, one of world football's greatest and most iconic figures. He achieved greatness as a wonderful player with a genius and charisma of his own," UEFA tweeted.

"'Diego Maradona was a hero in his native Argentina,' added the UEFA president, 'with whom he enjoyed World Cup glory, and became an eternal idol for the supporters of Napoli, who will never forget the successes he brought to the club during his memorable spell in Italy'," read another tweet.

Maradona passed away on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack at the age of 60.

The 60-year-old Maradona had been hospitalised at the start of November, days after celebrating his birthday, Goal.com had reported.

Maradona was hospitalised as he complained of regularly being fatigued. His tests at the La Plata clinic revealed a blood clot in Maradona's brain, which doctors later revealed was operated on successfully.

As per a report in Goal.com, Maradona was also released from the hospital, but in the early hours of Wednesday, Maradona suffered cardiac arrest, and paramedics at the scene failed to revive him.

Maradona had begun his professional career with Argentinos Juniors at the age of 16 and he went on to become one of the greatest players to ever play the game of football.

He represented Boca Juniors, Barcelona, Napoli, Sevilla, and Newell's Old Boys as a player. Maradona was considered the main player in taking Argentina to their second World Cup title in 1986. (ANI)

