Utah [US], July 30 (ANI): American MMA fighter Justin Gaethje knocked out Dustin Poirier to win the BMF title in the UFC 291, at the Delta Center arena in Salt Lake City, on Sunday.

According to UFC's website, a spectacular kick to the side of Dustin Poirier's face after a powerful straight right, Justin Gaethje not only avenged his 2018 defeat but also saw him claim the symbolic BMF title.

On one of the biggest nights of his career, at the Delta Center arena in Salt Lake City, The Highlight began to measure his chances from the first round using kicks from the first round.

But Poirier's experience helped him get through the first round without any problems. But that was about to change.

Justin went for volume from the start and worked Poirier smartly, showing the experience he had gained since the last time they met.

At the end of the first round, Gaethje's corner congratulated him on the "beautiful chaos" he was creating in the middle of the octagon and injected energy into the fighter to go out and solve the puzzle in front of him.

The outcome came at 3:57 minutes of the second round when Gaethje landed an emphatic straight left that went in without a problem, and without giving Gaethje a chance to settle he landed a left kick that went in between the neck and chin without a problem.

"I'm very grateful because normally life doesn't give rematches," said the fighter, who left his record at 25-4 with 20 KOs.

This match-up pitted two of the UFC's best lightweights of the moment against each other, but it was Justin Gaethje who prevailed in the war and is now close to a fight with Islam Makhachev, the division's reigning champion. (ANI)

