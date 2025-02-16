Barcelona, Feb 16 (AP) Ugandan Jacob Kiplimo set a men's half-marathon word record on Sunday and also became the first runner to go under 57 minutes.

The 24-year-old Kiplimo set a time of 56 minutes, 41 seconds at a road race in Barcelona, smashing the previous record of 57:30 by Ethiopian distance runner Yomif Kejelcha last year in the Spanish city of Valencia.

Also Read | UPW-W 73/3 in 10 Overs | Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz Live Score Updates of WPL 2025: Deandra Dottin Gets Her Second Wicket, Dismisses Uma Chetry.

World Athletics said it was the greatest single improvement on the men's half-marathon record, and that Kiplimo benefited from ideal weather conditions of 13 degrees Celsius (55 Fahrenheit) with no wind.

Kiplimo won a bronze medal in 10,000 meters at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. (AP) AM

Also Read | IPL 2025 Schedule Announced: KKR to Face RCB in Opening Match on March 22, Get Indian Premier League Season 18 Fixtures, Complete Time Table with Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)