Sports News | UKK: Odisha Juggernauts Secure Semis Spot Following Win over Gujarat Giants

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], January 7 (ANI): Odisha Juggernauts became the third team to make it to the semifinals of Ultimate Kho Kho (UKK) season 2, scoring a narrow 30-27 victory over Gujarat Giants at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday.

Odisha Juggernauts won an encounter that was too close to call till the final whistle, with Rohan Singade frustrating Gujarat Giants attackers in the final turn and making the difference, as per a UKK press release.

Gujarat Giants won the toss and chose to defend first. Their first batch of Suyash Gargate, Faizankha Pathan and Abhijit Patil managed a dream run point, a feat that the next batch of K Ram Mohan, V Subramani and Rajvardhan Patil emulated. Turn 1 finished 14-2 in favour of Odisha Juggernauts.

Turn two started with an amazing defensive show by the Odisha Juggernauts. Their first batch of Gowtham MK, Vishal and Dilip Khandavi managed to stay on the pitch for five minutes and 13 seconds, scoring a whopping five dream run points. With Manoj Patil staying unconquered among the second batch, Odisha Juggernauts went into the second innings with a 19-14 lead.

Gujarat Giants' first Turn three batch of Akshay Bhangare, Deepak Madhav and Shubham Thorat managed two dream run points and their second batch carried on the good work. Both Suyash Gargate and Abhijit Patil remained unconquered while netting a dream run point. That meant that Odisha Juggernauts only had a ten-point lead to defend in the final turn.

Odisha Juggernauts needed to emulate their first innings' defensive show to salvage the match.

Their first batch of Dipesh More, Nikhil B and Omkar Sonawane managed a dream run point, leaving Gujarat Giants with five points to get in a little over three minutes. Singade though had other ideas.

Sunday's matches will see Mumbai Khiladis take on Rajasthan Warriors, and Odisha Juggernauts take on Telugu Yoddhas. (ANI)

