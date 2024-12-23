Belgrade [Serbia], December 23 (ANI): Making history and blazing a trail for Indian basketball, Ulhas KS has become the first Indian player to compete in the prestigious Serbian National Basketball League Division 1, Kosarkaska Liga Srbije (KLS). Representing Novi Pazar, Ulhas debuted in a match against BKK Radnicki, marking a significant milestone for Indian sports on the international stage.

The Serbian National Basketball League is renowned as one of the most competitive leagues in Europe, featuring 16 elite clubs and numerous players who were part of Serbia's bronze medal-winning squad at the Paris Olympics. Against this formidable backdrop, Ulhas' participation represents a leap forward for Indian basketball players aspiring to excel on the global stage.

Ulhas' journey to this historic debut has been nothing short of extraordinary. Just a few months ago, he suffered a broken jaw, a potentially career-threatening injury. However, with unwavering determination, he made a remarkable comeback, stepping onto the court to loud applause from teammates and fans. Wearing a protective mask, Ulhas played for five minutes in his debut game, recording an assist and a steal.

Speaking about his achievement, Ulhas said, "It is an incredible honour to represent India in the Serbian National Basketball League. The journey has been challenging, especially recovering from my injury, but the support from my family, coaches, and teammates kept me going. Competing in such a high-calibre league is a dream come true, and I hope this inspires more Indian players to aim for international opportunities," according to a press release from Ulhas.

Ulhas has previously represented India in several key international matches, including the World Cup qualifier against Lebanon in October 2022 and games against Jordan and Saudi Arabia in February 2023. His transition to Europe's competitive basketball circuit signifies the growing recognition of Indian talent on the global stage.

The Kosarkaska Liga Srbije promises thrilling action this season, with seasoned players and young talents vying for supremacy. Ulhas' entry into this elite league is a testament to his resilience and skill, paving the way for future generations of Indian basketball players. (ANI)

