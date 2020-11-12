London [UK], November 12 (ANI): Chelsea Women's Magdalena Eriksson has said that her "ultimate goal" is always to win trophies with the club.

Eriksson's comments came after she signed a new deal with Chelsea, extending her stay with the club until 2023.

"The ultimate goal is always winning trophies, to add to the list of trophies that Chelsea already has as a club. That is the ultimate goal," the club's official website quoted Eriksson as saying.

"It's also about developing as a player, playing with amazing teammates and experiencing amazing things together with them and the staff," she added.

Eriksson has become an integral part of Emma Hayes' side since joining in 2017 and was made captain ahead of the 2019/20 campaign. The Sweden international marked her first season as Chelsea skipper by leading her side to a domestic double and also League Cup before being crowned FA Women's Super League champions.

Reflecting on her achievements as the club's captain, Eriksson said: "It was a special year. We started on something really good and I think we've continued on that path this season - I'm really excited to see where we can go." (ANI)

