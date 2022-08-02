New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) Mumbai Khiladis and Gujarat Giants will be battling it out before Chennai Quick Guns face Telugu Yoddhas on the opening day of Ultimate Kho Kho's inaugural season.

On Tuesday, the schedule for the season was released.

Also Read | IND W vs BAR W Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India Women vs Barbados Women CWG 2022 10 T20I in Birmingham.

The first season of the tournament featuring six teams will take place at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Mahalunge, Pune.

All the teams will play twice against each other during the 30-match league stage, which will continue till August 31, with Top-4 teams progressing into the playoffs.

Also Read | CWG 2022: PM Narendra Modi Lauds Indian Lawn Bowls Team for Winning Historic Gold.

The Eliminator and Qualifier 1 will be played on September 2, while Qualifier 2 will take place on September 3. The final is scheduled for September 4.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)