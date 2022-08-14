Pune, Aug 14 (PTI) Gujarat Giants beat Mumbai Khiladis 69-44 in the opening game of the inaugural edition of Ultimate Kho Kho which began on Sunday.

Mumbai started with the powerplay, activating two wazirs -- Durvesh Salunke and Avik Singha -- when the batch consisting Vinayak Pokarde, Akshay Bhangare and Mareppa took the field.

However, within less than two minutes, they successfully managed to out all three of them.

At the end of the first turn of the match Mumbai Khiladis were dominated with a 22-2 lead.

Coming in the first batch, Rohan Kore tested the Gujarat's attack in the second turn as he defended from three minutes and two seconds.

However, after that Gujarat quickly made a comeback to end the first innings at 26-24 lead.

Mumbai Khiladis recovered to regain the lead with 20 points in the first seven minutes of second innings that put them ahead at 44-30 score.

In the decisive final turn, Gujarat played brilliantly to pocket massive 39 points to win the match comfortably.

On the second day of league, Rajasthan Warriors and Odisha Juggernauts will kickstart their campaigns as they will take on Mumbai Khiladis and Chennai Quick Guns respectively.

