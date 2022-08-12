Pune, Aug 12 (PTI) Six teams will vie for the trophy when the inaugural edition of the Ultimate Kho Kho begins at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex here on Sunday.

All the six franchises -- Chennai Quick Guns, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors and Telugu Yoddhas -- are ready to hit the mat and showcase intense Kho-Kho competition.

League Commissioner and CEO of Ultimate Kho Kho, Tenzing Niyogi described the beginning of the league as a "special moment" for the sport in the country.

"...Kho-Kho is intrinsically entrenched in every Indian's heart and soul. This sport is played in every school and has extreme nostalgic value. We are extremely proud to bring this ‘mitti ka khel' in a completely new avatar to the world," said Niyogi.

Gujarat Giants will face Mumbai Khiladis in the first match of the double header on Sunday, while Chennai Quick Guns will lock horns with Telugu Yoddhas in the second match of the opening day.

The league will go on till September 4.

The country's first-ever franchise-based Kho-Kho league is promoted by Amit Burman in collaboration with the Kho Kho Federation of India.

