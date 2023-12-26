Cuttack (Odisha)[India], December 26 (ANI): Rajasthan Warriors and Mumbai Khiladis will look to register their first wins in the Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack on Wednesday.

Rajasthan Warriors will face Telugu Yoddhas while Mumbai Khiladis will go up against the defending champions Odisha Juggernauts. Ultimate Kho Kho became a huge hit in the first season, emerging as India's third-largest non-cricket league in terms of television viewership.

In their first two matches, Rajasthan Warriors faced defeats against Gujarat Giants and Odisha Juggernauts. Rajasthan's captain Majahar Jamadar stated the focus will be on defence in the upcoming match.

"Rajasthan have a really good team in the second edition of the league. Our defence hasn't been upto the mark in the first two matches but we will certainly do better in the forthcoming contest. We will gain more confidence with every passing game and it will help us to reach new heights in the league as well," Majahar said.

On the other hand, Mumbai Khiladis went down narrowly against Telugu Yoddhas and their player Gajanan Shengal also emphasised doing better in defence.

"We know how Telugu Yoddhas play on the mat and we will have different strategies for their players. Our team was down in the last match a bit due to our defence, so, we will focus on this aspect of our game against Gujarat and look to do a better performance," commented Shengal.

The exciting action of Season 2 will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network's channels starting at 7:30 PM IST. (ANI)

