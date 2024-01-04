Cuttack (Odisha)[India], January 4 (ANI): Telugu Yoddhas will face table toppers Chennai Quick Guns tomorrow in a clash between the top two teams of the table in Match 21 of the Ultimate Kho-Kho Season 2 which is being played here at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.

Telugu Yoddhas, who currently are second in the table with 15 points, can leap ahead of Chennai Quick Guns who currently occupy the first position with 16 points with a win. The Quick Guns had prevailed over the Yoddhas in the reverse fixture on Christmas Day with a 38-32 win and Yoddhas will look to come away with a positive result, riding heavily on the back of three consecutive wins.

Telugu Yoddhas had a commanding victory 40-22 against Mumbai Khiladis in their last encounter while Chennai Quick Guns, who are unbeaten in the season tied their previous match 30-30 against Odisha Juggernauts.

Ahead of the match, Pratik Waikar, Captain, Telugu Yoddhas, said, "We want to continue the winning momentum and play some attractive Kho-Kho. We are thinking about the previous results while facing Chennai as every match is a new challenge and we take each match at a time. We are confident for our game tomorrow and we hope to come away with a positive result".

The Yoddhas currently lead the league in Team Total Points (243) and Team Attacking Points (218), securing their position as a dominant force. Additionally, they hold the second spot in the Team Touch Points chart with 96 points. Demonstrating consistency on the mat, Captain Pratik Waikar not only leads the Top Wazirs table with 42 points but also tops the Pole Dives chart with eight dives, a release said.

Among the emerging talents in the league, twenty-year-old defender Aditya Ganpule has been making a significant impact. With four Best Defender of the Match awards out of the seven games played, he has been successful with his acrobatic and agile skills. In the last game, Aditya earned five Dream Run points from a single run and has spent 15 minutes and 26 seconds on the mat so far. This outstanding performance has positioned him in the second spot in the Top Defenders table. The Yoddhas, with such standout individual and team achievements, appear to be a formidable contender in the Ultimate Kho-Kho Season 2.

On the other hand, Ramji Kashyap has been in fine form for the Quick Guns, topping both the Top Defenders and Top Attackers table. He also has the highest dive and skydive points in the league making him a very dangerous opponent. (ANI)

