Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 28 (ANI): Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT), India's premier table tennis league, will return for Season 6 from May 29 to June 15, 2025, and will see Ahmedabad playing host for the first time. As UTT continues to grow, eight teams featuring a dynamic mix of top Indian and international table tennis stars will battle for the crown, with defending champions Goa Challengers looking to claim a historic third title, as per a release from UTT.

Ahmedabad is fast cementing its place in India's sporting ecosystem, becoming a hotbed for multiple disciplines with world-class infrastructure and a vision to host marquee events, such as the 2030 Youth Olympics and the 2036 Olympic Games, in the near future. As the city welcomes UTT Season 6 edition, fans will have the thrilling opportunity to witness world-class table tennis-a key Olympic discipline-up close, watching top Indian and international stars battling it out live in exciting matchups.

Promoted by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani under the aegis of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), UTT has revolutionised Indian table tennis since 2017 by featuring world-class talent alongside emerging players, raising the sport's profile nationally.

Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani, co-promoters of UTT, highlighted the league's commitment to expanding the sport's reach, "One of our key goals with UTT has been to take the sport to newer venues and cultivate a wider audience for table tennis in India. Ahmedabad and Gujarat are rapidly emerging as strong hubs for Olympic sports, especially with India's bid to host the Olympics in the future gaining momentum. Bringing Season 6 here is a step toward further strengthening that growth. By showcasing world-class talent in new regions, UTT is playing a pivotal role in inspiring the next generation of players and fans. We are excited to bring the thrill of top-tier table tennis to Ahmedabad and contribute to India's journey toward becoming a global sporting powerhouse," as quoted from a release by UTT.

The state-of-the-art EKA Arena, a venue that has staged marquee sporting events such as the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup and 2019 Intercontinental Cup (football), will be the host venue, providing the perfect backdrop for UTT's sixth season.

Kamlesh Mehta, Secretary, Table Tennis Federation of India, said, "Ultimate Table Tennis has been instrumental in transforming the table tennis landscape in India, providing our players with an unparalleled platform to compete against top international talent. Each season, the league raises the standard of competition, contributing to the growth of the sport at both grassroots and elite levels. With its growing investment in sporting infrastructure and successful track record of hosting major events, Ahmedabad is a fitting destination for UTT Season 6. As India continues to build a strong sporting culture, bringing top-tier table tennis to new cities will further drive the sport's reach and development."

Among India's longest-running franchise-based sports competitions and one of the few leagues heading into its sixth season, UTT will feature eight teams split into two groups of four for the draw, with each team playing five ties in the league stage--facing all three opponents in their group once and two randomly drawn teams from the other group. The top four teams at the end will advance to the knockout rounds, leading to the grand finale on June 15. Each team will have six players, including two international stars, and will play five matches per tie comprising two women's singles, two men's singles, and a mixed doubles.

Goa Challengers defeated Dabang Delhi TTC in the last edition, successfully defending their title and becoming the first team in the competition's history to win two titles. (ANI)

