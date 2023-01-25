Bhubaneswar, Jan 25 (PTI) In a bizarre incident, German umpire Ben Goentgen was hit on the face off a penalty corner strike in the FIH Men's World Cup quarterfinal match between Netherlands and South Korea here on Wednesday.

Goentgen was immediately taken off the field for medical attention.

Also Read | Barcelona vs Real Sociedad, Live Streaming Online, Copa del Rey 2022-23: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of Football Match in Indian Time?.

The incident happened in the 28th minute when South Korean Jang Jonghyun's stinging drag flick got deflected from a Netherlands player's stick and struck the face of Goentgen, who was standing a few meters away from the goal post.

Goentgen fell down in pain while his co-umpire Gareth Greenfield of New Zealand and medical staff of the tournament organisers rushed to help him.

Also Read | Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Live Streaming Online, Carabao Cup 2022-23: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of EFL Cup Semifinal Match in Indian Time?.

The injured umpire held his face with one hand and rushed out of the field along with the medical staff.

He was later replaced by the reserve umpire of the match, Raghu Prasad of India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)