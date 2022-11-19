New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat produced an inspired show with the ball to hand Saurashtra an eight-wicket win over Himachal Pradesh and help consolidate their position at the top of Group A in the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Saturday.

Unadkat (5/23) returned with a five-wicket haul and along with Chetan Sakariya (2/30) wreaked havoc with the new ball to bundle out Himachal for a paltry 130 in 36.4 overs after electing to bowl.

Besides the duo, Chirag Jani (1/21), Prerak Mankad (1/7) and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja (1/28) also chipped in with a wicket each.

The dominance of Saurashtra's bowlers could be gauged from the fact that Himachal lost their first seven wickets for just 22 runs. Had it not been for Summet Verma's 99-ball 82, which had seven fours and four sixes, Himachal were staring at a bigger embarrassment, as Digvijay Rangi (10) was the only other batter from the hilly state to reach a double digit score.

Saurashtra chased down the total with consummate ease, reaching 134 for two in 27.2 overs.

Sheldon Jackson scored an unbeaten 56 while Cheteshwar Pujara remained unbeaten on 31.

Rishi Dhawan (1/21) and Vaibhav Arora (1/45) picked up the wickets for Himachal.

In the other Group A matches, Hyderabad defeated Manipur by seven wickets, while Gujarat also beat Tripura by seven wickets, and Chandigarh prevailed over Uttar Pradesh by six wickets in a high-scoring game.

Brief Scores: Himachal Pradesh 130 all out in 36.4 overs (Sumeet Verma 82; Jaydev Unadkat 5/23) vs Saurashtra 134 for 2 in 27.2 overs (Sheldon Jackson 56 not out; Rishi Dhawan 1/21). Tripura 228 all out in 49.2 overs (Wriddhiman Saha 81, Manisankar Murasingh 69; Arzan Nagwaswalla 5/40) vs Gujarat 230 for 3 in 45 overs (Het Patel 74 not out, Priyesh Patel 67; Deepak Khatri 1/32). Manipur 191 for 8 in 50 overs (Bikash Singh 44; Mehrdtra Shashank 3/16) vs Hyderabad 192 for 3 in 28.1 overs (Tilak Verma 126 not out; Rex Rajkumar 2/33). Uttar Pradesh 309 for 4 in 50 overs (Madhav Kaushik 134, Sandeep Sharma 3/66) vs Chandigarh 310 for 5 in 50 overs (Arslan Z Khan 141 not out; Bhagmender Lather 100; Aaqib Khan 2/51, Kartik Tyagi 2/57).

