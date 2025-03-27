New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): The Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Nikhil Khadse hailed the successful organization of the Khelo India Para Games 2025 which came to an end on Thursday.

Close to 1300 athletes took part in six para-disciplines at three venues in Delhi. Haryana won the team championship ahead of Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read | Prince Yadav Quick Facts: Here's All You Need To Know About Lucknow Super Giants Star Pacer Who Dismissed Travis Head During SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 Match.

Khadse, who was the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the Khelo India Para Games 2025 at the IG Stadium, said that the Indian government was fully committed to promoting paralympic sports through various initiatives.

"Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji, no stone will be left unturned to support para-athletes," Khadse said during the closing ceremony, as per a press release from SAI Media.

Also Read | Barcelona vs Wolfsburg, UEFA Women’s Champions League 2024-25 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UCL Quarter-Final Second Leg Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

She added: "The para athletes, who won medals in this tournament have provided immense motivation to everybody. This Khelo India Para Games also saw huge participation from the athletes belonging to North East states. 18 national records were set up, of which 12 were made by women. 400-plus women participated in this tournament and it is heartwarming to see such immense participation from women. We are expecting a lot of athletes from Khelo India Para Games 2025 to participate in the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics and are hopeful that they will bring a lot of medals."

During the ceremony, which also marked World Accessibility Day, Khadse launched the 'Handbook on Accessibility of Sports Facilities' in the presence of former India cricketer Syed Saba Karim, Smt. Sminu Jindal of Svayam, the official accessibility partner for Khelo India Para Games, and Shri Mayank Srivastava, Deputy Director General, SAI.

Khadse was all praise for women athletes who participated at the Khelo India Para Games, highlighting that out of the 18 records created at the Games 12 were created by them. "It only proves that our women have come a long way and they deserve to be supported at all levels," she said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)