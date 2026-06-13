Sports News | Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Visits MP State Shooting Academy in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 13 (ANI): Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday undertook a series of engagements in Madhya Pradesh, including witnessing shooting athletes in action, participating in a cleanliness drive, and meeting Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in Bhopal.

Pradhan, along with the state's Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Vishwas Kailash Sarang, visited the Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy in Bhopal, where he observed athletes during a practice session. The leaders also interacted with coaches and reviewed the training facilities at the academy.

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In a separate engagement, the Union Education Minister participated in a cleanliness drive organised under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan at the Nageshwar Temple in Suraj Nagar, Bhopal. Bhopal MP Alok Sharma and local MLA Bhagwandas Sabnani were also present on the occasion.

Additionally, Pradhan met Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at his residence in Bhopal.

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Earlier on Friday, Dharmendra Pradhan condoled the death of former Asian Games gold medallist and Dronacharya Award-winning coach Jaspal Rana. The 49-year-old passed away in New Delhi on Friday after battling health complications. He was admitted to Max Hospital in Saket, South Delhi, where he breathed his last, hospital officials confirmed.

Pradhan shared a post on X and wrote, "The news of the passing of renowned shooter and coach Jaspal Rana ji, who brought glory to India on the international stage, is extremely heartbreaking. With his extraordinary talent, discipline, and dedication, he gifted the nation countless moments of pride in shooting. From achievements as an athlete to nurturing new talents as a coach, his contributions will forever be remembered. His demise is an irreplaceable loss for the Indian sports world. May God grant peace to the departed soul and provide strength to the family and his admirers during this difficult time. Om Shanti."

One of India's most decorated shooters, Rana leaves behind a remarkable legacy spanning more than three decades. He remains India's most successful Commonwealth Games athlete, having won an extraordinary 15 medals -- nine gold, four silver and two bronze -- across the 1994, 1998, 2002 and 2006 editions of the Games.His achievements extended well beyond the Commonwealth stage.

Rana secured four gold medals and one silver at the Asian Games, including a gold medal at the 1994 Hiroshima Asian Games and a historic haul of three gold medals at the 2006 Doha Asian Games.

Known for his grit and determination, Rana famously won three gold medals in Doha despite competing with a high fever, a feat that remains one of the most celebrated achievements in Indian shooting history. (ANI)

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