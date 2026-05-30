Sports News | Union Minister Mandaviya Highlights Fitness and Nature During Meghalaya Trek

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], May 30 (ANI): Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday participated in a Rhododendron trek in Shillong, Meghalaya, along with enthusiastic MY Bharat volunteers amid the scenic natural beauty of the region.

Interacting closely with the youth during the trek, Mandaviya highlighted the importance of fitness, adventure, environmental awareness, and deeper engagement with nature among young people, according to SAI Media.

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He appreciated the energy and commitment of the MY Bharat volunteers and encouraged youth participation in activities that promote both physical well-being and environmental conservation.

The trek through Meghalaya's breathtaking landscapes and vibrant rhododendron trails reflected the spirit of youth connect, fitness, and nation-building through collective participation and shared experiences.

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Earlier, the Department of Youth Affairs, Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, on Saturday commenced the first day of its two-day Chintan Shivir at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Shillong, bringing together officers of the Department, MY Bharat and National Service Scheme (NSS) for deliberations on strengthening youth engagement, improving programme delivery and advancing the vision of Viksit Bharat through youth-led development.

While addressing the gathering, Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Mansukh Mandaviya said, "Today, with 2.17 crore youth volunteers, MY Bharat has emerged as a national movement of Jan Bhagidari. Our goal is to take MY Bharat to every district, every block, and every young citizen to ensure true last-mile connectivity."

He underlined the critical role played by District Youth Officers and NSS Officers in strengthening the youth development ecosystem and stressed the need to measure success through tangible impact and outcomes.

He also called for large-scale youth participation in the nationwide anti-drug campaign from June 26 to August 15; announced programmes in 150 educational institutions to commemorate 150 years of Vande Mataram; and reiterated the Ministry's commitment to establishing MY Bharat Centres in all 783 districts. (ANI)

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