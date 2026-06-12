Sports News | Union Sports Minister Mandaviya Expresses Sorrow over Jaspal Rana's Passing

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday expressed his "heartfelt condolences" over the passing of renowned shooter and coach Jaspal Rana.

Rana passed away in New Delhi on Friday after battling health complications. He was admitted to Max Hospital in Saket, South Delhi, where he breathed his last, hospital officials confirmed.

Also Read | United States vs Paraguay Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Football Tips, Playing XI, Captain Picks for FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D Match.

In a post on X, Mansukh Mandaviya expressed grief over the passing of Rana, calling him a legendary shooter and exceptional mentor. He highlighted Rana's lasting contributions to Indian sport and offered condolences to his family.

"Deeply pained by the passing of Indian shooting legend Shri Jaspal Rana Ji. His incredible contributions to our nation, as a champion athlete and an exceptional mentor, leave behind an inspiring legacy. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the sporting fraternity. Om Shanti," Mandaviya said in a X post.

Also Read | Canada vs Bosnia-Herzegovina: Predicted FIFA World Cup 2026 Lineups.

One of India's most decorated shooters, Rana leaves behind a remarkable legacy spanning more than three decades. He remains India's most successful Commonwealth Games athlete, having won an extraordinary 15 medals -- nine gold, four silver and two bronze -- across the 1994, 1998, 2002 and 2006 editions of the Games.

His achievements extended well beyond the Commonwealth stage. Rana secured four gold medals and one silver at the Asian Games, including a gold medal at the 1994 Hiroshima Asian Games and a historic haul of three gold medals at the 2006 Doha Asian Games.

At the 1994 World Shooting Championships in Milan, he clinched gold while setting a record score. He also equalled the world record in the 25m Centre Fire Pistol event with an aggregate score of 590 during the 2006 Asian Games.

At the time of his death, Rana was serving as India's high-performance coach for pistol events. His contributions as both champion shooter and mentor have left an enduring mark on Indian sport. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)