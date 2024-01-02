Perth [Australia], January 2 (ANI): The 24-time major champion, Novak Djokovic, prevailed in a challenging test from Jiri Lehecka to advance Serbia's Group E match against the Czech Republic to a decisive mixed doubles match in the United Cup.

The World No. 1 overcame a 3-1 deficit in the second set and went on to win 6-1, 6-7(3), 6-1 in two hours and eighteen minutes.

In his second encounter with the new campaign, Djokovic occasionally found it difficult to perform at his peak in the RAC Arena. He was given a medical timeout on his wrist following an unsatisfactory second set, and he attempted to strike more comfortably on his forehand in the decider. In the third set, he overcame Lehecka and cut down on mistakes to win six of the last seven games to win the first-ever Lexus ATP Head2Head match between him and the World No. 31.

Serbia hopes to make it to the last eight together with Poland and the host country, Australia.

Marketa Vondrousova secured her first victory of the season, defeating Olga Danilovic of Serbia 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, to give the Czech Republic a 1-0 lead. A mixed doubles match will settle the tie.

For the third time in her career, Danilovic, 22, came up against a player ranked in the top ten, and she was unable to secure her second victory in more than two hours on the court. She defeated Julia Goerges, who was ranked No. 10, in the 2018 Moscow River Cup, which she notably won as a 17-year-old fortunate loser. This was her greatest ranking triumph.

In contrast, Vondrousova recovered from the Czechs' 3-0 loss to Zheng Qinwen in three sets on Saturday. The World No. 7 and defending Wimbledon champion, however, had to work hard to overcome a player who was ranked more than 110 spots lower than her.

Serbia needs a win in the overall tie to secure its place in the quarter-finals as group winners; otherwise, China will win the group. (ANI)

