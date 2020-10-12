Washington, Oct 12 (AP) A unnamed tennis player has been withdrawn from the St. Petersburg Open after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The ATP Tour says the player has been moved into isolation and "is currently asymptomatic."

The tour adds that "a contact tracing process is currently underway to identify and notify any individuals who have come into close contact with the player."

The tournament starts Monday. (AP)

