New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): Brilliant run of form which includes two landmark ODI series wins, concerns around the form of star batter Babar Azam and the absence of an 'X Factor' opener are some of the talking points hosts Pakistan has ahead of the start of their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign against New Zealand at Karachi on Wednesday.

Pakistan's Champions Trophy title defence will start against New Zealand at Karachi on February 19, followed by an intense clash against arch-rivals India on February 23 in Dubai. Their final clash will be against Bangladesh at Rawalpindi on February 27. Often bringing excitement and drama to the field during ICC tournaments owing to the presence of several superstar players, unpredictability in form and intense or sometimes memorable statements in media, the defending champions will be aiming to join Australia as the only team to defend their title.

*Bilateral form

Moving into the tournament, Pakistan has largely displayed fine form as far as bilateral series are concerned. While their match form often juggles between them playing absolutely club-level cricket to absolutely dominating their opponents, the majority of sample size this time around puts them in good stead ahead of the tournament.

Ahead of the tournament, Pakistan has won all its three bilateral series, including two away from home and made it to the final of the tri-nation series at home against New Zealand and South Africa. Their first ODI series win in Australia since 2002 and their first-ever ODI series win in South Africa are two major confidence boosters that will instill in them belief that they can do anything. Since the end of the 2023 50-over World Cup, Pakistan have played 12 ODIs, winning eight and losing four.

Here is a look at their track record in bilaterals/tri-series: Against Australia (away from home, won 2-1), against Zimbabwe (away from home, won 2-1) and South Africa (away from home, won 3-0), tri-nation series against New Zealand and South Africa (lost in finals to NZ).

*Positives:

-Winning momentum: Winning momentum is an important factor even though this quick tournament is about peaking at the right times. With two landmark ODI series wins and eight ODI wins out of 12 since the end of the last 50-over World Cup, Pakistan has plenty of positives and confidence to take. Having pulled some of these wins in difficult circumstances and surfaces, they have plenty to take inspiration from.

-Home advantage: Home advantage counts. Pakistan is getting to play the majority of their campaign at home, except for the match against India. Having made it to the tri-series final and having played here so recently, Pakistan would like to make this home advantage count.

-Skipper Rizwan's fine form: The burden of captaincy has not fazed Rizwan, as suggested by his 435 runs in 10 innings at an average of 62.14, with a century and two fifties. With these runs, he will be carrying plenty of confidence and motivation.

-Fine form of pace trio: The pace trio of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah has displayed fine form despite some occasional scares. This trio is among the best in the world and has often showed its peak form at ICC events.

-Fine record against India: Unlike the 50-over and T20 World Cups, Pakistan has a 3-2 advantage over India in Champions Trophy, having secured a 180 run triumph in 2017 final during the peak of star India batter Virat Kohli where no target was too much for his men. They will be heading to Dubai with plenty of momentum. Infact one of their 2017 Champions Trophy final heroes, Fakhar Zaman, is a vital part of this squad.

-Fakhar's X-Factor: Fakhar Zaman is in sensational form in ODIs. He has been in red-hot form since 2023. Since then, he has played 22 ODIs, scoring 989 runs at an average of 52.05 and a strike rate of around 96, with four centuries and three fifties.

-Salman Agha's clutch game: The all-rounder has come in clutch for Pakistan in difficult situations across all formats and is in fine form in ODIs. In 12 ODIs after the World Cup, he has made 428 runs in nine innings at an average of 53.50, with a century and a fifty and has taken 12 wickets at an average of 26.66, with best figures of 4/32.

*Negatives:

-Absence of Saim Ayub: Team's young star opener Saim Ayub is not playing in the tournament due to injury. The 22-year-old offered a shift for Pakistan from a conservative brand of cricket, often giving his team blazing starts. In nine matches after the 2023 WC, he top-scored for the team with 515 runs at an average of 64.37, with a strike rate of 105.53, three centuries and a fifty. The absence of someone of this calibre will surely hurt Pakistan.

-Babar Azam's form: The ex-Pakistan captain has not scored an international century since August 2023 and is struggling to convert his promising starts to something meaningful. Since the end of 2023 WC, Babar has scored 290 runs in nine matches at an average of 41.42 and a rather disappointing strike rate of 77.54, with two half-centuries and best score of 73.

During the recent tri-series, he failed to perform well as an opener, a position he could play at during the Champions Trophy, scoring just 62 runs in three innings.

*Lack of spin options: Pakistan has a lack of spin bowling options when they really need them. A frontline spinner in Abrar Ahmed and part-time options in Salman Agha and Khusdil Shah are not much of a threat to the sides who can struggle against spin. Whenever spin-friendly conditions will come, especially in Dubai, Pakistan simply does not have enough weapons.

Top performers since the end of 2023 WC till now:

Top run-getters: Saim Ayub (515 runs in nine innings at an average of 64.37, with a strike rate of 105.53, with three centuries and a fifty), Mohammed Rizwan (435 runs in 10 innings at an average of 62.14, with a century and two fifties), Salman Agha (428 runs in nine innings at an average of 53.50, with a century and fifty), Babar Azam (290 runs in nine innings at an average of 41.42, with two fifties) and Kamran Ghulam (210 runs in seven innings at an average of 30.00, with a century and fifty).

Top wicket-takers: Shaheen Shah Afridi (21 wickets in nine matches at an average of 22.04), Haris Rauf (14 wickets in nine matches at an average of 22.42), Abrar Ahmed (13 wickets in seven matches at an average of 30.04), Naseem Shah (13 wickets in nine matches at an average of 36.84) and Salman Agha (12 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 26.66).

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi. (ANI)

