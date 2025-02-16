New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Frenchman Kyrian Jacquet continued his impressive run in India, adding the Delhi Open singles title to his trophy cabinet on Sunday, just days after claiming the Chennai Open crown.

Unseeded Jacquet beat second seed Billy Harris of Britain 6-4, 6-2 in the final at the DLTA Complex Centre Court to win the title.

Building on the momentum of his triumph over top seed Vit Kopriva in the semi-final, world number 204 Jacquet broke World No. 116 Harris at the first time of asking to take a 3-0 lead.

The Briton, however, responded by breaking his opponent and holding his serve to restore parity at 3-3. Jacquet, though, broke Harris again in the eighth game, before sealing the first set on his opponent's serve, 6-4.

Aiming for his third ATP Challenger title, Jacquet commenced the second set with a robust defence on his serve, before coming close to breaking Harris in the fourth game.

Nonetheless, the second seeded Harris held his nerve after relinquishing a 40-0 lead to win the deuce and level the set 2-2.

Despite Harris' best attempts, Jacquet finally seized the upper hand in game six, coming from 40-15 down to win the contest with a superb forehand. The 23-year-old swept through the following game to race into a 5-2 lead.

Jacquet then won a brilliant rally in the eighth game to set himself up with two match points, converting the latter to win the set 6-2, and subsequently, the match.

Jacquet's 6-4, 6-2 win over Harris made him the third Frenchman in a row to win the Delhi Open singles title after Stephane Robert (2016) and Geoffrey Blancaneaux (2024).

Organised by the All India Tennis Association and the Delhi Lawn Tennis Association, the Delhi Open ATP Challenger 75 hard court tournament has USD 100,000 as prize money. By winning the singles event, Jacquet secured 75 ATP points.

