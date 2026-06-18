Sports News | UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Among Others, Pay Tribute to Milkha Singh on His Death Anniversary

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): On the death anniversary of legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini, among other Indian political figures, paid their respects.

Milkha Singh, popularly known as the "Flying Sikh", is one of India's greatest track and field athletes. He represented India in several international competitions. He had a personal best of 20.7 seconds in the 200m in Lahore on January 31, 1960, which set him up for a gallant show in the Rome Olympic Games, where he clocked a National Record time of 45.6 seconds in the 400m.

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Apart from his memorable performance at the 1960 Olympic Games, Milkha Singh is also celebrated for winning the 440-yard race at the 1958 Commonwealth Games in Cardiff, where he set a Games Record with a time of 46.6 seconds.

After retiring from athletics, he served as the Director of Sports in Punjab, contributing to the development of sports in the state. Milkha Singh passed away in June 2021.

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Taking to X, UP CM Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to Milkha Singh on his death anniversary, calling him an unmatched pride of Indian sports, known for his discipline and exceptional speed.

"On the death anniversary of the unparalleled pride of Indian sports, the epitome of discipline and extraordinary speed, the 'Flying Sikh', 'Padma Shri' Milkha Singh, a humble tribute. Your unwavering dedication and tireless hard work towards your goal will forever remain an inspiration and a model worthy of emulation for the youth," CM Yogi Adityanath said.https://x.com/myogiadityanath/status/2067402710060839092

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta also paid tribute to Milkha Singh. She highlighted his inspiring journey of overcoming hardships to bring glory to India and praised his discipline, patience, and determination.

"On the death anniversary of the pride of Indian sports, Padma Shri 'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh ji, heartfelt tribute to him. Each chapter of his life, which struggled against adverse circumstances to enhance India's prestige on the global stage, has been a symbol of patience, discipline, and unwavering resolve. His dedication to sports and the nation will continue to inspire generations to come," she said.

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MP CM Mohan Yadav, said, "On the death anniversary of the Flying Sikh, 'Padma Shri' Milkha Singh ji, humble tribute to him. He internalised struggles positively, turning them into his strength, and transformed dreams into achievements. With his sporting prowess, discipline, and dedication, he brought glory to Mother India on the global stage. The sports world will forever draw inspiration from him."

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The Indian National Congress also remembered Milkha Singh as an inspiration for generations. They highlighted his determination, discipline, and patriotism, saying his legacy continues to motivate athletes and young dreamers across India."Remembering Milkha Singh on his death anniversary. The Flying Sikh inspired generations with his determination, discipline, and love for India. His remarkable legacy continues to motivate athletes and dreamers across the nation," they said in an X post.

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Haryana CM Nayab Saini said, "A heartfelt tribute on the death anniversary of the great athlete Milkha Singh ji, the 'Flying Sikh', who gave a new identity to India's sporting heritage. Overcoming adverse circumstances, he hoisted India's flag on the global stage through his talent, hard work, and tireless dedication. His life of struggle, discipline, and patriotism will forever remain an inspiration for generations to come."

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Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary said, "On the death anniversary of the great athlete Milkha Singh ji, renowned worldwide as the "Flying Sikh," we pay humble tribute to him. Through his indomitable struggle, discipline, and tireless hard work, he elevated the Indian sports world to new heights."

https://x.com/samrat4bjp/status/2067443753758163302

Deputy CM of UP, Keshav Prasad Maurya, also called him a symbol of patience and determination. He said Milkha Singh's life continues to inspire young people to pursue their dreams despite difficult circumstances.

https://x.com/kpmaurya1/status/2067413496367919414

"A symbol of extraordinary patience and unwavering resolve, humble tribute to the 'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh Ji on his death anniversary! His life continues to inspire millions of young people even today to relentlessly strive to fulfill their dreams, even in the most challenging circumstances," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)