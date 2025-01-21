Rourkela, Jan 21 (PTI) UP Rudras cruised to a 2-0 win over Team Gonasika in the Hero Hockey India League here on Tuesday.

Goals from Tanguy Cosyns (37') and Kane Russell (40') did the trick for the UP Rudras.

The first quarter was a cagey affair as neither team created a clear goal-scoring opportunity. Both teams made numerous circle entries but neither found the finishing touch as the quarter ended on a goalless note.

The UP Rudras, led by Indian forward Hardik Singh, found their footing in the second quarter as they won four penalty corners. The first one came after Gurjot Singh raced into the circle and looked for a pass, but won a penalty corner in the process.

Russel took the drag-flicking duties but found no way past a determined Oliver Payne in the Team Gonasika goal.

Payne remained a force to reckon with between the sticks as the scoreline remained 0-0 at the halfway mark.

Team Gonasika had a chance to find the opener in the 33rd minute when Charlet threaded a brilliant pass into the circle for Amir Ali, who won a penalty corner after being tripped. However, Charlet simply couldn't get his stick on the ball as he miss-hit the dragflick.

The UP Rudras finally broke the deadlock in the 37th minute via a well-worked penalty corner variation. Russel received the push and slipped it backwards for Cosyns, who had ample time before unleashing a powerful strike that gave the UP Rudras 1-0 lead.

Team Gonasika came within inches of equalising in the next minute but were undone by a superb goal-line save from Floris Wortelboer.

The UP Rudras won back-to-back penalty corners soon after at the other end and the second of those saw them propel to a 2-0 lead. Russell's fiery dragflick in the 40th minute took a touch off goalkeeper Suraj Karkera's left glove before landing up in the net.

With a second goal to their name, the UP Rudras were firmly in control of the game.

