Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 1 (ANI): After Mumbai Indians Women and Gujarat Giants, the UP Warriorz are the latest to unveil their jersey for the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League.

The jersey was officially unveiled on Tuesday on the Warriorz's social media handle. The prominent colour of the jersey is primarily yellow with a darker shade of purple highlighting the sleeves with a silhouette of famous freedom fighter and an epitome of women power, Rani Laxmi Bai.

UP Warriorz will be led by Australia's five-time T20 World Cup winner Alyssa Healy. The management decided to rest their hopes on her rather than Deepti Sharma. Warriorz acquired her services for Rs 70 Lakh.

With Rs 2.6 crore Deepti Sharma was the costliest player for UP Warriorz at the Women's Premier League auction. There are six foreign players in UP Warriorz WIPL Roster for 2023. Alyssa Healy, Grace Harris, Lauren Bell, Tahlia McGrath, Shabnim Ismail and Sophie Ecclestone.

England's Former cricketer Jon Lewis will be present as the coach. On the other hand, Anju Jain is selected as the assistant coach and Ashley Noffke will offer her services as the bowling coach.

UP Warriorz's whole roster looks like this: Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Devika Vaidya, Tahlia Mcgrath, Shabnim Ismail, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, S Yashasri, Simran Shaikh.

In the first season of the Women's Premier League, there will be a total of 20 league matches. The playoff game will be played on March 24.

The Final of the Women's Premier League of 2023 will be played at the Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium on March 26.

Warriorz will begin their campaign on March 5 against Gujarat Titans at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. (ANI)

