Noida, Nov 22 (PTI) The UP Yoddhas registered a resounding 40-24 win over the Tamil Thalaivas in a Pro-Kabaddi League match here on Friday.

It was a Super 10 from Bhavani Rajput that left the spectators on the edge of their seats, but he was ably supported by his teammates as well.

Also Read | On Which Channel USPL 2024 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch United States Premier League Cricket Tournament Matches Live Streaming Online?.

For the Tamil Thalaivas, Nitesh Kumar was a bright spark with a High 5 to his name.

A strategic approach from both teams defined the first half of the match as the UP Yoddhas and the Tamil Thalaivas' raiders took the game to the Do-Or-Die raid.

Also Read | Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Al-Qadisiyah Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Match? Here’s Possibility of CR7 Featuring in Starting XI.

In the 10th minute, however, the tide shifted when Vishal Chahal executed a successful raid, eliminating Sumit from the opposition.

An equally fought first-half finished at 13-13.

It was in the second half that the Yoddhas upped the ante. Two minutes into the second half, they inflicted the ALL OUT on the Thalaivas.

This was the start of an impressive period of play for the home team, as Rajput in raid, and Hitesh in defence, took the game to their opponents.

Having taken a substantial lead, the onus was on the home side to close out the game.

Rajput completed his Super 10 with another two-point raid, as they closed out a much-needed victory by a massive difference of 16 points.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)