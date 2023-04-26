New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): Wrestlers held a candle march at Jantar Mantar in the national capital on Wednesday as they continue their protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and its president Brijbhushan Sharan Singh.

Vinesh Phoghat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshee Malik were present in the candle march.

Also Read | IPL 2023: Vaibhav Arora Handed KKR Debut, Replaces Kulwant Khejroliya in the Playing XI; Virat Kohli Retains RCB Captaincy.

While talking to the media, Sakshee said, "We urge PM Modi to listen to our Mann Ki Baat. Even Smriti Irani ji is not listening to us. We are trying to show them the light through this candle march," said Sakshee to the media.

The wrestler said that no FIR has been filed after the wrestlers registered a complaint against the WFI and its chief on Friday.

Also Read | ‘Victory Over Mumbai Indians Was Very Significant After Losing Last Two Home Matches’, Says Rashid Khan After GT vs MI IPL 2023 Match.

"We trust Supreme Court that it will give us justice," said Sakshee.

Delhi Police on Wednesday submitted before the Supreme Court that a preliminary enquiry would be needed before lodging an FIR against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Delhi Police, submitted before the Supreme Court that preliminary enquiry would be needed before lodging FIR against WFI president Brij Bhushan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment.

Delhi Police apprised the court that the police felt that there were some issues which needed preliminary enquiry. However, Delhi Police clarified that it has no hesitation to lodge FIR immediately if the court orders.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said that the matter is scheduled to be heard on Friday and the bench will look at the entire material.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court issued notice to Delhi Police on the wrestler's plea seeking an urgent hearing on a petition seeking registration of FIR against WFI president Brij Bhushan.

The court noted that there is serious allegation that is contained in the petition by wrestlers who have represented India.

"The complaints which were being given in sealed cover shall again be resealed and placed under the petition," the court had said. The court had also clarified that the identity of the petitioners should be redacted for the purpose of this petition.

The court direction came when Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal mentioned the wrestler's plea seeking an urgent hearing on a petition requesting registration of FIR against WFI president Brij Bhushan.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal had apprised SC that these are women wrestlers which include a minor and the minor girl is a gold medalist.

Wrestlers have moved a plea in Supreme Court seeking the registration of an FIR against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Senior Advocate Sibal and Senior Advocate Narendra Hooda represented the petitioner in the matter.

Vinesh Phogat and the other seven wrestlers have urged the top court to issue directions to Delhi police to lodge FIR against Brij Bhushan as there is an inordinate delay in doing so.

WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was accused by the wrestlers of sexual misconduct and intimidation back in January. The government established a five-member oversight council to oversee WFI operations. Boxer Mary Kom is heading the oversight committee which was formed to probe into the allegations levelled against the WFI and its chief Singh and other coaches.

On Tuesday, Delhi Police sought a report from the investigation committee set up by the Union Sports Ministry to investigate the allegations and has begun a probe into the fresh complaint by wrestlers.

After a protest led by some prominent wrestlers of the country this January, the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports had announced the formation of an 'oversight committee' to probe allegations levelled against the WFI and its chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and other coaches.

The committee was tasked with submitting a report on the issue to the ministry. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)