Sports News | US Open to Be Played Behind Closed Doors, Announces New York Governor

Agency News ANI| Jun 16, 2020 10:34 PM IST
New York [USA], June 16 (ANI): US Open will be played from August 31 to September 13 behind closed doors, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday.

Cuomo has also said that the United States Tennis Association will take precautions to protect players.

He also said robust testing will be conducted to ensure that the tournament goes ahead smoothly.

"The @usopen will be held in Queens, NY, without fans from August 31 to September 13. The USTA will take extraordinary precautions to protect players and staff, including robust testing, additional cleaning, extra locker room space, and dedicated housing & transportation," Cuomo said in a tweet.

The decision to host the tournament comes as many tennis stars have shown their apprehensions of going ahead with the US Open.

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios also said that the decision to go ahead with the US Open is a selfish move, given the current situation on coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

