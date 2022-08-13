Marseille, Aug 13 (AP) American forward Konrad de la Fuente has joined Greek club Olympiakos on a season-long loan from Marseille, the teams said Saturday.

The 21-year-old winger struggled with playing time in France and had season-ending knee surgery in early April. He finished with one goal and three assists in 23 appearances.

Also Read | Ballon d’Or Nominations: From Cristiano Ronaldo to Lionel Messi, Here is List of Players With Most Nominations For Global Award.

Regular playing time in Greece could provide De la Fuente with an opportunity to earn a roster spot with the United States for the World Cup, which starts Nov. 20.

De la Fuente, who is from Miami, made his U.S. national team debut in November 2020 in an exhibition at Wales. He played for the Americans at the 2019 Under-20 World Cup.

Also Read | Manchester United Transfer News: Premier League Club Interested in Signing Alvaro Morata This Summer.

He signed a four-year contract with Marseille last summer after joining from Barcelona. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)