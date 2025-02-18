Al Amarat [Oman], February 18 (ANI): The USA broke India's 1985 record of successfully defending the lowest total in a full men's ODI on Tuesday.

After scoring just 123 runs in the first innings, the USA managed to defend their total and defeated Oman by 57 runs in their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 match.

India's 125 against arch-rival Pakistan was the previous lowest total successfully defended in a full ODI (not reduced) in the Rothmans Four-Nations Cup in 1985. India stood triumphant at the end of the match with a 38-run victory in Sharjah.

The entire fixture between the USA and Oman was dictated and dominated by spin. Nine bowlers were used in the game, all of whom were spinners. Only ball-tweakers were used throughout the match, marking the affair as the first game after 4671 matches when a single delivery was not bowled by a pacer.

A total of 19 wickets fell in the match, equalling the record for most wickets taken by spinners in an ODI match. During an ODI match between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Chattogram in 2011, 19 wickets were taken by spinners.

USA and Oman combined to score a total of only 187 runs in 61 overs, making it the second-lowest aggregate in an ODI where both teams were dismissed. The 41-over game between India and Bangladesh in 2014 had an aggregate of 163 runs.

During the match, Milind Kumar drove the USA's score with his well-composed 47* from 82 deliveries. After Oman won the toss, Shakeel Ahmad starred with the ball, picking up a three-wicket haul while giving away 20 runs.

In Oman's pursuit of 123, Hammad Mirza waged a lone war for the hosts. With his 29(43), he was the only player for Oman to cross double digits for Oman. Nosthush Kenjige spearheaded the spin attack for the USA and picked up a five-wicket haul.

He weaved magic with his spin and saw Oman crumble to a paltry score of 65 and succumb to a 57-run defeat. (ANI)

