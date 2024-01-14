Ranchi, Jan 14 (PTI) The United States continued their impressive run, defeating Italy 2-0 to inch closer to the semifinals of the FIH Women's Olympic Qualifier here on Sunday.

The USA, who stunned hosts and world no. 6 India 1-0 on Saturday, scored a field goal through Ashley Sessa in the 20th minute before Ashley Hoffman doubled their lead by converting a penalty corner in the 48th minute.

The loss, their second in the tournament after a 0-3 drubbing at the hands of New Zealand on Saturday, meant Italy are out of the Paris Olympics race.

But the Italians showed great fight against the Americans, and created a few bright scoring chances but lacked execution inside the opposition circle.

The Italian goalkeeper Lucia Ines Caruso was excellent under the bar, pulling off some brilliant saves.

In the 11th minute, the Americans were awarded a penalty stroke but Caruso dived full length to her right to deny Abigail Tamer.

Despite their brave effort, the Italians played catch-up hockey for most part of the match.

It was raining penalty corners for the Americans as they secured nine in the match as against Italy's three.

The win took USA to the top of Pool B with four points from two victories, while Italy remained winless.

USA will take on New Zealand in their final pool match on Tuesday, while Italy will play India.

