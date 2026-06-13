Sports News | USA's Chris Richards Becomes First Since FIFA World Cup 1966 to Achieve 100% Passing Accuracy

California [US], June 13 (ANI): United States defender Chris Richards has etched his name into the record books after completing 83 out of 83 passes against Paraguay in their FIFA World Cup 2026 opener on Friday (local time), marking the highest number of passes completed with 100 per cent accuracy by any player in a World Cup match since 1966, according to ESPN Insights.

Richards achieved the rare feat during the United States' dominant 4-1 victory over Paraguay, where the hosts delivered a commanding all-around performance at SoFi Stadium.

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The centre-back was flawless in possession throughout the match, playing a key role in the USA's build-up play while maintaining complete passing accuracy across the full game.

Meanwhile, United States head coach Mauricio Pochettino has provided an injury update on Christian Pulisic, saying the team chose not to take any risks during the second half after the 27-year-old suffered a kick to his calf during the clash against Paraguay.

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Pochettino said Pulisic was struck on the calf during the game and subsequently began to feel tightness, prompting the decision to withdraw him at half-time as a precaution, according to The Athletic.

"We didn't want to take any risks," Pochettino said, explaining the decision to withdraw Pulisic at half-time during the FIFA World Cup 2026 clash, as quoted by The Athletic.

Coming to the match, Folarin Balogun scored twice, while Pulisic delivered a commanding display as United States started their World Cup on a winning note.

Constantly troubling the Paraguayan defence and playing a key role in multiple attacking moves as the hosts controlled proceedings from the start.

The USA took an early lead in the 7th minute when Pulisic split the defence with a brilliant pass to Weston McKennie, which ultimately resulted in Damian Bobadilla turning the ball into his own net. Balogun then doubled the advantage in the 31st minute, finishing a precise cross from Pulisic.

The forward added his second goal deep into stoppage time (90+8'), dribbling past two defenders before sealing a comfortable win for the hosts, who were in full control throughout the match.

Paraguay briefly reduced the deficit in the 73rd minute through Mauricio Magalhães, but failed to mount a sustained comeback against a dominant US side.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino opted to rest Pulisic at half-time, replacing him with Sebastian Berhalter, as the USA managed their squad with an eye on a long tournament ahead.

Late in the match, Gio Reyna added further gloss to the scoreline with a stunning strike from distance, finding the top corner to cap off an emphatic opening win for the hosts.

In another Group fixture, Canada began their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina, with Cyle Larin scoring a late equaliser in the 78th minute to rescue a point.

The United States will next face their upcoming Group opponent in Seattle, while Canada will take on Qatar in their next match in Vancouver. (ANI)

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