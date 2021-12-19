Washington [US], December 19 (ANI): Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic has been named the United States men's national team Player of the Year for 2021.

The forward has won this title for the third time after 2017 and 2019.

The Chelsea star delivered two of the most memorable goals of the year for his nation, scoring the winner in the Nations League final against Mexico before netting in World Cup qualifying again against El Tri in November.

On the other hand, striker Ricardo Pepi won USMNT male Young Player of the Year.

Pepi broke onto the scene in MLS to earn his first call-up to the USMNT, and he scored three goals to go along with three assists in six World Cup qualifying appearances.

Other than Pulisic, Clint Dempsey (2007, 2011, 2012), Landon Donovan (2003, 2004, 2009, 2010) and Kasey Keller (1997, 1999, 2005) are the players who have won the title of Player of the Year thrice. (ANI)

